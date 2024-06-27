Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are the road closures drivers in and around Bassetlaw need to watch out for over the coming weeks.

From 8pm on June 24, to 6am on June 29, there will be a lane closure for carriageway improvements on the A1M southbound from junction 35 to junction 34 causing slight delays, under ten minutes.

From 8pm on July 1, to 6am on July 2, there will be a lane closure for carriageway improvements on the A1M southbound from junction 35 to junction 34 causing slight delays, under ten minutes.

From 11pm on July 2, to 5am on July 3, A1 northbound and southbound, Markham Moor to Appleyhead, will be closed causing slight delays, under ten minutes.

From 1pm on July 4, to 6am on July 5, there will be carriageway, layby and lane closure due to maintenance works on the A1 southbound, Apleyhead to Newark causing slight delays, under ten minutes.

From 8pm on July 4, to 6am on July 6, there will be a lane closure for safety works on the A1 northbound, Markham Moor to Elkesley causing slight delays, under ten minutes.

From 8pm on July 5, to 6am on July 6, there will be a lane closure due to maintenance works on the A1 southbound, Elkesley to Markham Moor causing slight delays, under ten minutes.

From 8am on July 8, to 11.59pm on July 10, A1 northbound and southbound, Markham Moor to Ranby, will be closed causing slight delays, under ten minutes.

And from 8pm on July 8, to 6am on July 10, there will be a lane closure due to works on behalf of Connexion, on the A1 northbound and southbound, Tuxford causing slight delys, under ten minutes.

There are also ongoing road closures in the area.

Until 6am on July 3, on the A1 northbound and southbound, Elkesley to Blyth, there will be carriageway, laybys and lane closures with diversion routes due to maintenance works, causing slight delays, under ten minutes.

Until 6am on March 31, 2025, there is carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works, on the M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, causing slight delays under ten minutes.