Here are the road closures drivers need to look out for in Bassetlaw
and live on Freeview channel 276
From 8pm on June 24, to 6am on June 29, there will be a lane closure for carriageway improvements on the A1M southbound from junction 35 to junction 34 causing slight delays, under ten minutes.
From 8pm on July 1, to 6am on July 2, there will be a lane closure for carriageway improvements on the A1M southbound from junction 35 to junction 34 causing slight delays, under ten minutes.
There are also ongoing road closures in the area.
Until 6am on July 3, on the A1 northbound and southbound, Elkesley to Blyth, there will be carriageway, laybys and lane closures with diversion routes due to maintenance works, causing slight delays, under ten minutes.
Until 6am on March 31, 2025, there is carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works, on the M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, causing slight delays under ten minutes.
You can find diversions via National Highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.