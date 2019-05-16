Child poverty figures

Here are the areas of Bassetlaw with the highest levels of child poverty

Data published by the End Child Poverty coalition has highlighted the shocking levels of child poverty across Britain, including in Bassetlaw.

Across the borough of Bassetlaw, 27.7 per cent of children are deemed to be living in poverty, after housing costs are taking into consideration.
These are the levels of children living in poverty in each ward area of Bassetlaw:

314 children are living in poverty, or 16.1% before housing costs. With housing costs included, the number rises to 557 kids and 28.7%

1. East Retford West

52 children are living in poverty, or 11.4% before housing costs. With housing costs included, the number rises to 109 kids and 23.8%.

2. Sutton

80 children are living in poverty, or 12.2% before housing costs. With housing costs included, the number rises to 159 kids and 24.1%.

3. Tuxford and Trent

166 children are living in poverty, or 12.7% before housing costs. With housing costs included, the number rises to 334 kids and 25.7%.

4. East Retford North

