Here are the areas of Bassetlaw with the highest levels of child poverty
Data published by the End Child Poverty coalition has highlighted the shocking levels of child poverty across Britain, including in Bassetlaw.
Across the borough of Bassetlaw, 27.7 per cent of children are deemed to be living in poverty, after housing costs are taking into consideration.
These are the levels of children living in poverty in each ward area of Bassetlaw:
1. East Retford West
314 children are living in poverty, or 16.1% before housing costs. With housing costs included, the number rises to 557 kids and 28.7%