Here are seven things you may not know about Sherwood Forest's legend Robin Hood

As many readers will know, Sherwood Forest and its infamous legend Robin Hood are known across the world, with the historic forest welcoming international visitors each year.
With the popular Robin Hood festival returning this month at Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, we thought it was a great time to find out more about the Nottinghamshire outlaw.
How many of the following facts did you already know?
1. Man or myth?
The existence of the Robin Hood we know today has no concrete proof, despite references and evidence of men who matched his description. According to History Extra, Robin Hood is an invented archetypical hero, embodying the popular frustrations and ambitions of his era as immortalised in folklore. The nickname "Robin Hood" (or Robert Hood) was given to petty criminals from at least the middle of the 13th century. However, it may never be proven whether he was a real person, especially as Robin or Robert Hood was a common name in medieval England. Man or a myth - what do you think? Photo: Sherwood Forest, Edwinstowe. Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Robin Hood and Maid Marian
There is a Robin Hood and Maid Marian statue on Edwinstowe High Street. Did you know the lovers were allegedly married in St Mary’s Church, on Church Street, Edwinstowe? However, some historians dispute this. Photo: National World
3. The legend dates back a very long time...
1377 - ‘The Vision of Piers Plowman’, by William Langland references Robin Hood thousands of years ago. This long poem contains the earliest reference to the existence of the tales of Robin Hood. It includes the line, ‘I do not know my paternoster as the priest sings it. But I do know rhymes of Robin Hood and Randolf, earl of Chester.’ More about the famous poem can be read at: www.english.ox.ac.uk/ten-minute-book-club/langland-the-vision-of-piers-plowman Photo: Anita Maric / SWNS
4. Robin Hood's death
According to research from History UK, all versions of the Robin Hood story share the same account of his death. As he grew older and became ill, he went with Little John to Kirklees Priory near Huddersfield to be treated by his aunt, the Prioress. However, a certain Sir Roger de Doncaster persuaded her to murder her nephew, and the Prioress slowly bled Robin to death. With the last of his strength, he blew his horn, and Little John came to his aid, but it was too late. Little John placed Robin’s bow in his hand and carried him to a window. From there, Robin managed to loose one arrow. He asked Little John to bury him where the arrow landed, which he duly did. A mound in Kirklees Park, within bow-shot of the house, is still visible and is said to be his last resting place. Little John’s grave can be seen in Hathersage churchyard in Derbyshire. Photo: National World
