Here are seven Christmas lights switch on events happening around Nottinghamshire

There are lots happening around the area so we have compiled a list of seven taking place over the next few weeks.
From the chance to meet Santa himself, grab some Christmas gifts, enjoy some festive treats and watch a fireworks display there is something for everyone to enjoy.
1. Sutton
Sutton's Christmas Celebration will be on Thursday, November 21, from 4pm to 7.30pm at Market Place car park. It will be an evening of festive fun with Christmas market stalls, hot food and drink, seasonal entertainment and, of course, the all-important light switch on. The big man himself will also be making an appearance as Santa will meet guests as he arrives on his sleigh. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Kimberley
Kimberley's Christmas Lights Switch On will be on Friday, November 22, from 5pm to 9pm. There will also be a Santa's Sleigh Procession to Toll Bar Square at 6.30pm followed by the main switch and fireworks at 7pm and Santa's Grotto will be in Rumbletums at 7.15pm. Photo: submitted
3. Worksop
Worksop's Christmas Lights Switch On is taking place on Saturday, November 23, at Old Market Square from noon to 6.30pm. You will be able to visit Santa at The Lion Hotel between noon and 5.30pm, Bauble Decorating at The Priory Centre from noon to 4pm, with the main switch on at 6pm followed by fireworks. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Retford
Retford Christmas Market and Switch On is happening on Sunday, November 24, from 10am to 6pm at Retford Market Square and throughout the town. There will be live entertainment throughout the day with the main switch on at 5pm. Photo: Retford Business Forum
