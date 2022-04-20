4. Cheeky chappy George enjos a good walk and playing ball

Meet George, a one-year-old male Poodle Cross. George is a cheeky chap, full of energy and inquisitive, he loves his walks and playing ball. He needs a quiet, experienced adult only home with no other pets. His new family need to enjoy training dogs and be happy to adapt their life around George’s needs. His owners must have time and patience to continue his training and help build his confidence. George will need regular grooming due to his long curly coat and at the minute he struggles with this. George needs lots of positive experiences and in the right home will thrive and his confidence will grow. He can live with adults only, he cannot live with cats or dogs. See: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/george/

Photo: RSPCA