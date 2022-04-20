There are lots of animals looking for their forever homes in the Bassetlaw area.
Could you be that kind person, couple or family to open up your home and heart to help?The RSPCA animal shelter at Radcliffe-on-Trent has lots of animals, from dogs, cats and even rabbits, that could all bring a bit of joy to family homes across Nottinghamshire.
Even if you can’t rehome, there are lots of ways to help abandoned, neglected or abused animals. Why not sponsor the care of an animal? Find more details of how you can help on the RSPCA’s web page https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/
1. Sociable Bo loves meeting new people and dogs
Meet Bo, a Cane Corso Cross one-year-old female. Still waiting. This exceptionally affectionate girl loves lots of attention and company!
She is looking for a new home with somebody who is experienced in owning large breed dogs. Bo is very sociable and loves meeting new people and dogs when out and about, she can sometimes pull through excitement so needs a strong handler who can train her how to meet people politely.
Bo could be re-homed with a well socialised, male dog who is happy to share their owner's attention. She can live with adults only, may live with dogs
but cannot live with cats. See: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/bo/
Photo: RSPCA
2. Narnia seeks a quieter retirment home where she will be spoiled
Meet Narnia, an 11-year-old female Staffordshire Bull Terrier. She is a truly precious girl with so much love and hugs to offer.
She is looking for a quiet retirement home, where she will be loved and spoilt. But she is also quite active and enjoys being out and about on walks.
Narnia is looking for somebody who is at home most of the time as she loves company.
She could be re-homed with a well socialised male dog, but not females. She cannot live with cats but may live with secondary school age children.
See https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/narnia/
Photo: RSPCA
3. Shy Scooby has lots of love to give and enjoys being pampered
Meet Scooby an eight-year-old male Terrier. Scooby maybe a little shy with new people but soon gains confidence and is extremely affectionate. He loves lots of attention, cuddles up to you on the sofa and enjoys being groomed and pampered. He loves his walks but he has no recall and needs to be kept on the lead. Scooby travels well in the car and is house-trained, he is quick and agile and ideally would prefer an active retired home.
Scooby is a super boy who loves life and has a mischievous loving nature, a real sweetheart.
He may live with other dogs, cannot live with cats but may live with secondary school age children.
See: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/scooby/
Photo: RSPCA
4. Cheeky chappy George enjos a good walk and playing ball
Meet George, a one-year-old male Poodle Cross.
George is a cheeky chap, full of energy and inquisitive, he loves his walks and playing ball. He needs a quiet, experienced adult only home with no other pets. His new family need to enjoy training dogs and be happy to adapt their life around George’s needs. His owners must have time and patience to continue his training and help build his confidence.
George will need regular grooming due to his long curly coat and at the minute he struggles with this. George needs lots of positive experiences and in the right home will thrive and his confidence will grow.
He can live with adults only, he cannot live with cats or dogs. See: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/george/
Photo: RSPCA