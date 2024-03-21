The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.
1. New hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Bassetlaw Photo: Pixabay
2. Palais Bingo Ltd
Palais Bingo Ltd at Palais Star Bingo, 21 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 4 Photo: Google
3. Ocean Pearl
Ocean Pearl at 29 Potter Street, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 1 Photo: Google
4. The Lock Keeper
The Lock Keeper at Sandy Lane, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 6 Photo: Google