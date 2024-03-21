Here are 18 Worksop food establishments that have been awarded new hygiene ratings

We have compiled a list of takeaways and other food establishments in Worksop and the surrounding area that have been given a new food hygiene rating following the most recent inspection.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Mar 2024, 12:55 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 12:59 GMT

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Palais Bingo Ltd at Palais Star Bingo, 21 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 4

Palais Bingo Ltd at Palais Star Bingo, 21 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 4 Photo: Google

Ocean Pearl at 29 Potter Street, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 1

Ocean Pearl at 29 Potter Street, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 1 Photo: Google

The Lock Keeper at Sandy Lane, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 6

The Lock Keeper at Sandy Lane, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 6 Photo: Google

