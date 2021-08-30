Here are 13 rescue dogs near Worksop searching for their forever homes

Here are 13 such dogs at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston.
Anyone interested in any of the dogs should fill out an Animal Enquiry Form available on the charity’s website.
The charity also has cats up for adoption too.
1. Pepsi
Border Collie Pepsi is two years and nine months old. She is very bright and knows plenty of tricks..
She struggles around traffic, including the noise of passing vehicles so a rural home is essential. It does take some time for her to get to know you, however earning her friendship is so rewarding. Pepsi will need several meet and greets at the animal sanctuary to build a relationship with her new owners. She must live in a quiet, adult only environment, with no visiting children. Pepsi travels well in the car and would enjoy exploring nice quiet walking areas.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Whiskey
Whiskey is a Patterdale Terrier (Fell Terrier)/Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross.
She is two years 10 months old and is a very complicated little lady who needs a lot of support to help her re-adjust to home living. She needs an adult only home with experienced dog owners that can work with her to build her confidence with new people and dogs.
She must live in a quiet environment and have a securely fenced garden area to exercise. A rural setting is ideal. It is essential that Whiskey is not left alone initially, and any time apart must be built up very slowly with realistic expectations that she really struggles to be left alone. Whiskey is a fantastic little project dog, given the right environment and training she has so much potential.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Jango
Jango is a Mastiff/Foxhound cross and is just over six years old.
Hed has lived a very sheltered life and is in desperate need of a loving family to help him re-adjust into home life. When he knows you he is so loving and affectionate and will even climb up for a cuddle. He is much more comfortable with female handlers, so new families may need to visit multiple times. He should live with adults only in a calm environment. He should be the only pet in the home but can have dog friends to play with.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Tessi
Tessi is a 10-month-old Border Collie pup.
She would thrive in an active home which could keep her brain occupied. She has had no basic training so must be enrolled into training classes as part of her adoption.
She could live with children aged 12 and above.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary