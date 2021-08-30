Here are 13 rescue dogs near Worksop searching for their forever homes

2. Whiskey

Whiskey is a Patterdale Terrier (Fell Terrier)/Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She is two years 10 months old and is a very complicated little lady who needs a lot of support to help her re-adjust to home living. She needs an adult only home with experienced dog owners that can work with her to build her confidence with new people and dogs. She must live in a quiet environment and have a securely fenced garden area to exercise. A rural setting is ideal. It is essential that Whiskey is not left alone initially, and any time apart must be built up very slowly with realistic expectations that she really struggles to be left alone. Whiskey is a fantastic little project dog, given the right environment and training she has so much potential.

Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary