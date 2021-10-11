Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston has 13 searching for their forever homes.
The dogs at the sanctuary are a mix of breeds, with French Bulldogs, a Shih Tzu and a Bichon Frize among those available to adopt.
After seeing a dog online, an enquiry form needs to be filled out where prospective adopters provide details about themselves and their lifestyles to try to make sure dogs go to suitable homes.
If suitable as a possible match, a meeting will be arranged.
1. Rescue dogs
There are thirteen rescue dogs at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Rotherham all searching for their forever homes
Photo: Claire Lewis
2. Gizzy
This French Bulldog is just over nine years old and is very affectionate. She has had a very unsettled life but despite this, is a wonderful girl who has a lot of love to give. She travels well in cars, loves her food and is most definitely a lap dog. Gizzy should live no more than 10 miles away from Thornberry so that she can continue to receive veterinary care for an ongoing medical condition, for which Thornberry will cover the costs.
Photo: Claire Lewis
3. Ronnie
Ronnie is a seven month old Foxhound/Beagle cross. He is a young, boisterous boy who found himself at Thornberry because his previous owner could not cope with his behaviour - he struggles to be left alone, and being a typical hound is a vocal boy. He is good with other dogs and could potentially live with another dog in his new home but he will need to attend dog training classes and will need a very active family.
Photo: Claire Lewis
4. Rico
Three-year-old Rico is an American Bulldog/ Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross.
He arrived at Thornberry with a skin condition but despite his painful skin Rico is a happy, very friendly boy who loves to be with people. He would thrive in a home where he would not be left alone for too long and where he would get plenty of love and care. Rico is good with dogs but would be best in a home without any others.
Photo: Claire Lewis