Here are 13 ideas of where to spend a great day out in and around Worksop

By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Jul 2024, 14:06 BST
Worksop and the surrounding area has some great things to offer and with the summer holidays fast approaching here is some inspiration of some places to visit.

How many of these have you been to?

Can you think of anymore that didn’t make the list?

Rufford Abbey Country Park has something for all the family to enjoy.

1. Rufford Abbey Country Park

Rufford Abbey Country Park has something for all the family to enjoy. Photo: Sophie Wills

For the thrill seekers you could take the family to Wheelgate Park

2. Wheelgate Park

For the thrill seekers you could take the family to Wheelgate Park Photo: submitted

Take a look around the visitor centre and take a stroll through the forest

3. Sherwood Forest

Take a look around the visitor centre and take a stroll through the forest Photo: Matthew Taylor

If you feel like being more active you could take part in one of the activities at Sherwood Pines, including Go Ape, or just enjoy a walk through the trees

4. Sherwood Pines

If you feel like being more active you could take part in one of the activities at Sherwood Pines, including Go Ape, or just enjoy a walk through the trees Photo: Google

