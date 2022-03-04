Whiskey, 3, Patterdale/Staffordshire Terrier cross - Whiskey is a complicated lady who needs lots of support to help readjust to home living who will need a securely fenced area to exercise in. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/1511/Dog

If you think you could give a home to any of these pups, go to the North Anston sanctuary’s website at https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt. or call on 01909 654399.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, which also rehomes everything from cats and small animals to pigs, goats and horses, is based on Todwick Road and also operates a charity shop, cafe and deli.

Here are 11 dogs looking for their forever home right now.

Freddie, 2, poodle/pomeranian - Freddie is looking for a home with a single adult only. He is an affectionate boy once he has built up a relationship and is looking for an experience owner. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2159/Dog

Poppy, 4, German Shepherd house - Poppy is a beautifully natured girl who is a firm favourite with the volunteers at Thornberry. She would thrive in a home with quieter walking areas. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2344/Dog

Jimmy, 11, Patterdale Terrier - Sweet Jimmy is a gorgeous chap who is active for his age and loves walks. He arrived at Thornberry after sad circumstances at his previous home and needs a new place to stay. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2642/Dog

Faith, 3, Shepherd/crossbreed - Faith is an extremely loving girl who is nervous of new people but loves a cuddle when she gets to know them. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2147/Dog

Pepsi, 3, Border Collie - Pepsi is a very bright, special girl who knows plenty of tricks and looking for a rural home with no children or other pets. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/1733/Dog

Boris, 14, Spaniel - Boris is looking for a new home after the passing of his previous owner. He still has plenty of life in him despite being an older chap. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2605/Dog

Prince, 4, Greyhound - Prince is a sweet and gentle boy who is a real sleepy head who would prefer a quiet setting where he can spend his days relaxing. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2582/Dog

Tex, 9 months, Staffordshire Bull Terrier/Boxer - Tex is a bouncy pup who needs an experienced owner. He is very boisterous and VERY strong. He will need all the basic training but is a great character. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2543/Dog

Cheryl, 1, Greyhound - Cheryl is a young girl who will need all her training from scratch. She is good with other dogs and could like with other medium or large dogs in her new home. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2655/Dog