Here are 10 of the funniest Nottinghamshire street, takeaway and business names

Now that Christmas and New Year is behind us we could all do with a little bit of cheering up so here are some eye-catching signs around Nottinghamshire that are bound to make you chuckle.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:34 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT

From Forget Me Notts to Robin Hood Plaice here are 10 of the funniest names of roads, businesses and shops in Nottinghamshire.

Can you think of any we’ve missed?

You can find Big Baps on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield.

1. Big Baps

You can find Big Baps on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield. Photo: Google

Mr Bean's Coffee Bar is on Newgate Lane, Mansfield.

2. Mr Bean's

Mr Bean's Coffee Bar is on Newgate Lane, Mansfield. Photo: Google

This fish and chip shop is on Coxmoor Road, Sutton.

3. Golden Cod

This fish and chip shop is on Coxmoor Road, Sutton. Photo: Google

A dandy name indeed. This one is on Victoria Road, Kirkby.

4. The Dandy Cock

A dandy name indeed. This one is on Victoria Road, Kirkby. Photo: Google

