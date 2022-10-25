Bolsover Council is planning to provide high quality accessible woodland, orchards and parkland in Creswell - which will contribute to the council’s overall target of one-million new trees.

The project, in partnership with the Welbeck Estate, Bolsover Woodland Enterprise and DSA Landscape Design, is being largely funded by the Woodland Trust and aims to see 23,500 trees planted over a three-year period on a 25-hectare site provided by the Welbeck Estate.

Bolsover Council is hosting a woodland creation experience day on November 3.

A woodland creation experience day on November 3 is part of a package of community events aimed to help people reconnect with nature and enhance their mental and physical health. Attendees will enjoy a beautiful location and make a valuable and rewarding contribution to carbon capture and local nature recovery.

They will also learn about the overall plan for the site and be part of the legacy Bolsover Council is aiming to create.

Deputy leader of Bolsover Council, Councillor Duncan McGregor, said: “We would like to encourage as many individuals, groups and businesses to come and take part and help us create this lasting legacy that will not only provide a great habitat for wildlife to flourish but help us combat climate change as well.”

“We know many of our residents travel to nearby towns, such as Worksop for work and leisure, so we would also encourage local businesses in these towns to support the project.”

To take part, contact Katherine Church on 01246 242414, or email [email protected]