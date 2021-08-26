The challenge, which kicks off on September 1, will coincide and celebrate Zero Waste Week from September 6 to 10, and National Recycle Week from September 20 to 26.

Alreadt more than 1,100 Nottinghamshire residents have stepped up to the challenge and you can too.

Each challenge will show you how you can help make a difference at home in your everyday life, giving us all the chance to break old habits and form new, green ones.

Sign up for the 30 day challenge this September

Learn how to be Bin Smart and recycle the right things, remind yourself how to reduce and reuse and understand how the 3Rs play a vital role in the fight against climate change.

The Go Green for September campaign is run by Veolia in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council and supported by the seven Nottinghamshire boroughs and districts.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of Transport and Environment Committee, said: “Joining the fight against climate change has never been more important.

"Nottinghamshire has declared a climate emergency and we need to do everything we can to tackle this and move towards carbon neutrality. The more we can do locally, even the small things, all add up and can help reduce the impact that we have, not just here in Nottinghamshire, but right across the country.

“We are committed to improving this and hope that our Go Green for September campaign will help encourage residents re-focus their minds to recycle right and improve waste and recycling habits across the county.”

Lea Hawkes, general manager at Veolia, said: “We don't need to completely change our lifestyles to make an impact, small actions will make a big difference, which is why the Nottinghamshire Recycles Go Green 30 day challenge is a great way to get involved and help protect the environment for the future.”

There are lots of fantastic competitions with prizes to be won to keep everyone motivated throughout the challenge, what’s more there are extra prize draws if you get involved and share updates about the challenge on social media using #NottsRecycles.

So, get your friends, neighbours and colleagues to sign up too, support each other, or maybe try a bit of friendly competition to see who’s the greenest.