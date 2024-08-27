Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serial shoplifter has received a multi-year prison sentence following a theft spree in Worksop.

Ian Retallic already had a long history of thieving behind him when he targeted seven of the town’s stores.

The 34-year-old repeatedly pocketed meat products, coffee and chocolates during 12 separate trips to the shops.

Each of Retallic’s offences took place between April 19, and May 7, this year, with several shops repeatedly targeted.

Ian Retallic has been jailed for two years and 18 weeks

Items were swiped from the shelves at Farmfoods, in Memorial Avenue, and B&M, in Bridge Place, three times apiece.

Morrisons, in Kilton Road, twice fell victim to Retallic’s thieving, while the town’s Halfords, Aldi, Sainsbury’s and OneBeyond each did too.

One of these offences took place on the same day (April 25) he was issued with a suspended prison sentence order for three other thefts in Worksop.

Retallic, of no fixed address, was sentenced that day to 18 weeks in prison suspended for one year for those thefts – an order which he then breached.

This followed a multitude of court appearances in the years before that too, in which Retallic was sentenced for stealing from shops in other parts of the country.

Against this backdrop, Retallic appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, August 21, to be sentenced for his latest streak of offending.

Having already pleaded guilty to the 12 counts of theft, he was subsequently jailed for two years and 18 weeks.

PC Danny O'Kane, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Retallic is a serial shoplifter who has repeatedly flouted the law and ignored the several warnings he’s received about his actions.

“This was perfectly exemplified by his decision to steal on the very same day he was sentenced for other thefts he’d committed.

“He received a suspended sentence that day, but clearly that didn’t provide a strong enough deterrent for him, as he then continued to steal from more stores across Worksop.

“In total, seven different shops across the town were targeted by Retallic during that shoplifting spree.

“This is clearly unacceptable, so we’re really pleased to see him now receive such a hefty prison sentence.

“His punishment should serve as a warning to anyone who believes they can steal whatever they want that this is not the case and will lead to consequences."