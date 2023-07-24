News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Heavy rain sparks flood alert near Workop

are being urged to be aware of potential flooding near Worksop following “persistent heavy rainfall”.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read

The Environment Agency and Met Office have issued a flood alert for the River Maun in Nottinghamshire.

The alert says: “River levels are forecast to rise at the Whitewater Bridge river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall.

“Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible.

The River Maun in Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Jon Ball/nationalworld.com)The River Maun in Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Jon Ball/nationalworld.com)
The River Maun in Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Jon Ball/nationalworld.com)
Most Popular

“Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.

Read More
Restaurant/takeaway bid for Mansfield among latest planning applications

“Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

“We expect river levels to remain high until 7pm today, July 24. We are closely monitoring the situation.

“Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

While water levels in Mansfield at Field Mill and The Dykes were ‘steady’ and ‘normal’, at 0.8 metres and 0.45m respectively at 7.30am today, the water level at Whitewater Bridge, Ollerton, was 0.78m and ‘rising’ at 7am, while the level of the River Meden at Perlethorpe was ‘high’ at 7.30am.

The River Ryton was described as ‘normal’ at Worksop – running at 0.42m – and also at Blyth – running at 1.42m.

The Met Office predicts light rain will continue to fall across the area this morning, before turning overcast later in the day.

Related topics:WorksopMet OfficeEnvironment AgencyMansfieldNottinghamshire