'Heartbreaking' loss as Retford father and daughter die in caravan fire

Tributes have been pouring in for a father and his daughter who tragically lost their lives in a caravan fire over the weekend.

Lee Baker, a 48-year-old father, and his 10-year-old daughter, Esme Baker, from Retford, tragically passed away due to a caravan fire at a holiday park in Ingoldmells.

Emergency services responded to the incident at the Goldenbeach Holiday Park on Roman Bank in the early hours of Saturday, April 5.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Lee Nixon of Lincolnshire Police, said: “We believe we might be close to arriving at a working hypothesis.

Lee and Esme Baker both died in a caravan fire at the weekend.

“We are working hard to validate the facts available to us to be able to provide answers for the family and loved ones of those who were very tragically taken by this fire.

“Yet the evident intensity of the fire has made this task incredibly challenging.”

To add to that, Dan Moss, area manager for prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "Our thoughts and deepest

condolences are with the family at this time.

A fundraising page has been set up for the father and daughter.

“Our Fire Investigation Team is working with colleagues from Lincolnshire Police, and a full investigation into the cause of the fire is on-going.

“Once investigations are complete, local fire crews and our community fire safety team will be on hand to talk to people in the area and address any fire safety concerns they may have, at what will be an upsetting time.”

A member of Lee and Esme’s family said: “Lee and Esme were excited to be spending the first weekend of the holidays together.

“We are all utterly devastated at what’s happened.

Esme Baker, 10.

“This loss is incomprehensible at the moment, and we ask for people to give us space to process this utterly heartbreaking loss.”

The Ye Olde Sun Inn in Retford paid tribute to Lee, stating: “You will always have a seat at the bar.”

In a fundraising page set up by Paige Richmond, more than £4,000 has been raised in just 24 hours at https://gofund.me/906af05c.

According to Esme's mum, Lee and Esme were like ‘two peas in a pod’ – “both cheerful, carefree individuals who cherished life”.

Lee Baker, 48.

According to the fundraising page, they are and will always be adored by Mum Genette, Sister Paige, and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting them.

Poppy Shaw from Retford has created another fundraising page to help cover the costs of a joint funeral for the family.

Community members can view and donate to the page at https://gofund.me/c87ba672.

On the fundraising page, Poppy shared: “Lee was a hardworking plasterer who loved football and adored his darling daughter.

“Everyone who knew Lee appreciated his infectious smile and fantastic sense of humour.

“Esme was the brightest, funniest, most intelligent, and happiest little girl. She loved to read, colour, and dance her heart out.

“She was also a proud member of the Blue Ice Cheerleaders, which she absolutely loved. Above all, she cherished her family and friends.”

Poppy added that the family would genuinely appreciate any donations toward giving Lee and Esme the best send-off possible.

Flowers have been laid outside The Sandancer, Ingoldmells, a venue located just outside the caravan park.