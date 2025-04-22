Headliner announced for music festival in memory of popular Worksop teacher
The annual event aims to raise awareness for mental health whilst also raising money for local charity In Sam’s Name – in memory of Sam Fisher who was 29 when he tragically died in Australia in October 2021 after battling with his mental health.
As well as headliners The Sherlocks festival goers can expect performances from some of the UK’s best tribute acts and rising stars from the local scene over two stages throughout the day and night.
Charlie McHugh, Spongefest organiser, said: “Last year we hosted Toploader which was a huge stepping stone for the festival by bringing a worldwide known band to Worksop town and with tickets priced low we are able to make this a great community friendly event.
"We are aiming to keep the festival very family friendly and a community festival so we are keeping ticket prices as low as possible.
“Spongefest aims to raise awareness for mental health whilst also raising money for local charity In Sam’s Name who do great work in the Bassetlaw, Ashfield and Mansfield areas. We are also supporting local grassroots bands and artists to give them a platform and promotion material to use for their future events.”
By attending Spongefest, festival-goers not only honour his memory but also contribute to his charity to ensure that the support available in Bassetlaw for people experiencing mental health concerns can continue for as long as possible.
In Sam’s Name offer support groups and regular walks for men who are 18 and over suffering from mental health issues throughout Nottinghamshire.
The aim of the charity is to break the stigma of talking about mental health and prevent suicide within males.
Sam's mum, Gill Fisher has also created a peer support group for ladies for the wider North Nottinghamshire area by holding meetings for women in Worksop and Ollerton. The aim is to offer support and create a safe space to chat in confidence amongst a group of other women in similar situations.
Tickets priced at £27.75 for adults, £16.75 under 18s, are now available here
