“He will always be a part of our lives": Worksop mum's tribute to stillborn son on anniversary of his passing

A bereaved Worksop mother has honoured the fourth anniversary of her baby’s stillbirth by decorating his memorial garden at the cemetery where he is laid to rest, creating a poignant tribute to her son while raising awareness of the preventable nature of many stillbirths.

Nichola Milner, aged 33, delivered her stillborn son, Oscar, on February 2, 2021.

Each year, Nichola, her husband Thomas, and their children spend time at Oscar’s memorial garden to mark his birthday.

This year, she has chosen to speak publicly about her experience, hoping to advocate for improvements in maternity care.

Nichola Milner with her children at Oscar's memorial garden. Photo: Submitted

She said: “Oscar may not be here with us, but he is still our son, still part of our family.

“The memory garden is a place where we can go as a family to be with him.

"It’s comforting to know that, no matter how much time passes, he will always be remembered.”

Oscar was Nichola’s third child and her pregnancy was classified as high-risk due to her medical history, including pre-eclampsia.

"Tragically, complications in the later stages of pregnancy led to Oscar’s passing shortly before his planned delivery at 37 weeks.

Her care at Doncaster & Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Trust (DBHT) has since been the subject of a legal investigation by medical law experts at Thompsons Solicitors, during which the trust admitted significant failings.

Nichola’s legal team argued that medical staff had failed to appropriately manage her risk of pre-eclampsia and that, following her diagnosis, an earlier caesarean section should have been planned to avoid further complications.

The trust has settled the claim with an admission of liability, acknowledging that there were missed opportunities to deliver Oscar earlier and that an earlier delivery would have meant he would have been born alive.

In their response, the trust issued a formal apology, stating that it was ‘very sorry for the shortcomings in the care provided to Mrs Milner, and acknowledging the ‘pain and distress these failings have caused her and her family’.

Through the creation of the memory garden, Nichola aims to continue to honour Oscar and bring attention to the importance of identifying and addressing risks in pregnancy.

She continued: “The loss of a child is unimaginable, but to know it could have been prevented is heartbreaking.

"By speaking out, I hope to honour Oscar and encourage others to learn from what happened to us.

Esther McConaghie, the clinical negligence solicitor at Thompsons Solicitors who represented Nichola in her case against DBHT, said: “Oscar’s story is deeply moving, and the memory garden is a touching way for Nichola and her family to remember him.

“We hope that by sharing her experience, lessons will be learned to improve the care provided to high-risk mothers and prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

Nichola and Thomas, who welcomed their fourth baby, Evie, last October, hope their story will not only keep Oscar’s memory alive but also encourage healthcare providers to implement changes in maternity care.

Nichola added: “It’s my wish that no other family has to endure what we have been through.

"Better awareness and improved care for high-risk pregnancies can save lives.”

A DBHT spokesperson said: “We offer our sincere condolences to Mrs Milner and her family.

"We are deeply sorry for the failings in care and have taken steps to ensure lessons have been learnt.”