Have your say on dog fouling and areas where dogs should be kept on leads in Bassetlaw

Bassetlaw District Council is asking residents if they would like to keep the existing Bassetlaw wide Public Spaces Protection Order that relates to dog fouling and specifies areas where dogs should be kept on leads.

The Council introduced a Public Spaces (Dog Control) Order in 2015 and this was renewed in 2018 and 2021 following public consultation.The order states that owners must pick up their dog’s faeces on any land to which the public have access, keep their dogs on leads in specified burial grounds, cemeteries and churchyards.

Under the order dogs are banned from specified fenced children’s play areas and owners must produce, when directed by an authorised officer, suitable means, such as a bag, for removing dog faeces from designated land.

As Public Spaces Protection Orders last for a maximum period of three years, the Council is now seeking the public’s views on whether the Order should be renewed for a further three-year period and whether the areas of land covered, or the other requirements of the Order, should be amended.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment & Energy, said: “In 2015, the Council introduced dog control orders in Bassetlaw and these were extended after consultation as a district wide Public Spaces (Dog Control) Order in 2018 and 2021.

“The vast majority of dog owners in Bassetlaw are responsible, but it is important that we have the tools in place to deal with the individuals that don’t pick up after their dogs, or properly control them. Having an Order in place gives us the powers to take enforcement action and help ensure public spaces in Bassetlaw are safe and clean.

“We want to hear residents views on the Public Spaces (Dog Control) Order and whether it should be extended for another three years and I urge people to take part in the consultation.”

If you would like to have your say on the order, please click here for more information and to register your views.