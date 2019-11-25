Have you seen missing Miriam, 75?

Police are concerned for the safety of a 75 year old woman who was reported missing from Worksop

Miriam Craik was reported missing from the Manton area of Worksop at around 13:11hrs on Sunday 24th November 2019.

Miriam is described as white, of large build and is around 5ft 1ins tall. She is described as having short white coloured hair and was last seen wearing a red coat over blue pyjamas and carrying a black handbag. Miriam also wears glasses.

If you have seen Miriam or have any information about her whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 419 of 24th November 2019.