Have you heard about the Medusa Oak in Sherwood Forest?

The Medusa Oak in Sherwood Forest has captivated visitors with her striking shape for centuries.

This unusual ancient oak has thrived for countless centuries, potentially reaching an age of 600 years, making it a witness to the events of medieval times.

As one of the oldest inhabitants of the forest, experts believe the Medusa Oak's story reflects the passage of time and the resilience of nature.

In Greek mythology, Medusa is one the most famous of the monster figures known as Gorgons, with snakes for hair.

Medusa Oak in Sherwood Forest. Image by Phoebe Cox.

The tree is likened to the figure, with its snaking branches and ancient history.

The Medusa Oak, north of the Major Oak, is located near the northeast boundary of Birklands Wood, which is part of the Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve.

Have you spotted her in the forest?