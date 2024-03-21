Hat-trick of improvement for football clubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new car park, perimeter fencing and club facilities including a storage container will be installed at the community football pitches on Harrison Drive, which is used by Langold Juniors FC and Old Boys FC.

The improvements have been made possible thanks to £114,550 of developer (Section 106) contributions from Gleeson Homes as part of their Firbeck Fields development in Langold. Section 106 Funding is generated by development and collected by the District Council, which is then used to fund community facilities and infrastructure in the local area.

The new facilities include a knee rail fence that will prevent vehicles such as quad-bikes and motorbikes from accessing the pitch and causing damage, additional car parking for players and parents, as well as additional storage facilities.

Future improvements will see a new accessible ramp and pathway fitted to link the car park area to the pitches.

Leigh Wells, manager at Langold Juniors Football Club, said: “We’d like to thank Gleeson Homes and the Council for funding and installing these improvements.

“In the past we have had issues with anti-social behaviour and the pitch being damaged, which affects match days and practice. The fence will make a huge difference and hopefully improve the quality of the pitches and make ongoing maintenance easier.”

“The car park extension is also beneficial and with up to six teams playing at the same time some weekends, this will give us the ability to grow the club further. As a village, we look forward to working with the Council to provide the best environment for everyone to enjoy their football and continue to grow the men’s and junior teams.”

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to support these clubs and hope that the improvements allow more people to enjoy playing football, and enable the clubs to attract even more people to the game.

“This is a great example of how developer contributions can directly benefit communities where development takes place and improve facilities and infrastructure for local people.”

Adam Layhe, Regional Managing Director at Gleeson Homes, said: “We are proud to be contributing to the development of sustainable and thriving communities that will be around for years to come.