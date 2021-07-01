Harworth footballer Vicky Hogg smashes John O’Groats to Lands End challenge

Vicky, a council worker, ran over 30 miles every day and endured the hottest days of the year, knee problems, a broken-down support van and numerous painful blisters.

However, her determination and drive to complete the event to raise money for charity saw her right through to the most southerly point in the UK.

The former Doncaster Belles and Harworth Ladies footballer undertook the epic feat to raise money for Dementia UK, following her first-hand view of how the disease can rip families apart.

Vicky ran the length of Britain for Dementia UK.

As part of her work helping people get back on their feet after hospital stays and illness, Vicky regularly meets people suffering from dementia and the impact it can have on a person and their families.

The past year, with increased quarantining and social distancing regulations, has really hit home how lonely and vulnerable dementia sufferers can be.

Vicky is no stranger to a challenge, having previously cycled the JOGLE route and during lockdown last year Vicky also ran coast to coast.

However, this was her largest and most testing adventure yet, especially as she doesn’t consider herself a runner at all.

Vicky was supported throughout her endeavour by 361° Europe, who supplied her with running gear and shoes.

A small team of people from the brand also ran with Vicky as she crossed the border from Scotland to England.

It’s crazy to think I ran that far with these two sparrow legs but getting to the finish line was so emotional.

"I have totted up my total distance and I have actually run 924 miles.

"A massive thank you to 361° Europe and Metres to Miles, my local supplier, they’ve been brilliant to me and with their help in raising awareness of Dementia as well.”

Nix, the Marketing Manager at 361° Europe said “We’re all so proud of Vicky, it has been great to watch her journey over the past month and be a somewhat small part of it.

"We were honoured to be her kit sponsor for her challenge and offer her specialised trainers for the many different terrains that she faced along her way.”

Vicky’s Just Giving page is still open for donations: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vicky-hogg6