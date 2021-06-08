Harworth footballer Vicky Hogg in mammoth charity run

Vicky is on a giant sponsored run for a dementia charity, which will see her notch up a total of 906 miles from John O’Groats, in Scotland, to Lands End in Cornwall.

Vicky, aged 35, works for Doncaster Council, for the authority's Steps enablement team. helping people who are leaving hospital to live independently at home.

As part of her work, she has a lot of contact with people who suffer from dementia, and that prompted her to decide to do something to raise money for Dementia UK, She has been sponsored by a running gear firm, 361° Europe.

Vicky Hogg, second from left, with friends on the route in Scotland this week

The footballer, who plays for Harworth Colliery Ladies FC and lives Adwick, Doncaster, has has also signed up a support team, made up of some of her closest pals.

Carole Hall, from Snaith, Tara Fisher, from Adwick, and Nicola Carr and Julie Goodwin, both from Carcroft, are taking it in turns to drive a camper van in support.

It means she always has somewhere she can sleep, although she says she will treat herself to the odd night in a hotel or hostel during her month-long expedition.

She said: "I’ve been training in Doncaster since January, getting miles in my legs. Now I’m doing the safest route, avoiding busy roads, which is a bit longer than the shortest route you could do.”

Vicky Hogg, at the start of her route in Scotland this week

Vicky, who has already raised £3,600 during the challenge, does not regard herself as a runner. But she has in the past run the Edinburgh Marathon, as well as a coast to coast run from Whitehaven to Sunderland.

"I just like being outdoors,” she said. “And it’s nice to use my hobby to help people.

"My family all think I'm crazy.”

Vicky is keeping people updated on her challenge on her Facebook page.

She completed day 15 in the Lake District yesterday. She hurt her knee and had to walk for the last 12 miles.

Log on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vicky-hogg6 to sponsor Vicky.