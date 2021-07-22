Harworth family fundraising for life-changing helmet for baby boy with flat head syndrome

Jack Johnson and Jade Myers set up an online donation page in a bid to pay for a helmet for seven-month-old Blaine.

The couple are already halfway to their target, and are hoping a final push will help them raise enough to pay for the specialist kit for their son.

Blaine is the youngest of their three children and the second to develop plagiocephaly - a common condition sometimes known as ‘flat head syndrome.’

Blaine is the youngest of their three siblings and the second to develop plagiocephaly - a common condition sometimes known as ‘flat head syndrome.’

Around one in five babies can have a type of flat head syndrome, which is usually caused by pressure on the skull.

Jade said: “We went through this with our older son, Bailey. Jack realized Blaine’s head was flatter on one side and sticking out more on the other. It’s also pushed his forehead out.

“We went back to the same place we’d been to with Bailey and they advised us to get a corrective helmet.”

Babies’ skulls remain soft for several months after they are born and they can develop flat head syndrome through lying on their back – which is recommended, as well as through the way they lie in the womb, being born prematurely or neck muscle tightness.

Jack Johnson and Jade Myers set up an online donation page in a bid to pay for a helmet for seven-month-old Blaine.

The corrective helmet will hold Blaine’s skull in the correct position until the bones harden as he grows.

Jade added: “Plagiocephaly tends to affect boys more than girls. Our daughter Serren is 18 months old and didn’t have this condition, but Bailey, who is four now, needed a helmet and it was amazing. It worked really well.

“Now we just want the best for Blaine. We want him to be happy and healthy.”

The couple have paid an £850 deposit for the helmet from funds raised for Bailey, and have already raised more than £1,300 of their £2,000 goal through their Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/3c0ce5f9.

Jade added: “We want to say thank you to everyone that has donated and offered their support.

“I think it’s amazing that people want to help. We just want the best for Blaine.”