Melody Maison, a home decor company based in Lords Wood Road, has set up a Ukraine humanitarian aid collection point, where local people have been generously donating items such as baby supplies, toiletries, pet food, blankets, airbeds, food and medical supplies.

Those working at the company said the response has been overwhelming.

Trips to the Ukraine borders will be set to continue on a regular basis over the next few weeks, with another due to leave later this week.

Melody Masion staff sporting green for St Patrick's Day, around the pallets which were sent to the Ukraine border.

General manager, Rachel Oates, said “The first delivery has gone amazingly.

"It reached the border and was offloaded over the weekend.

"I would say a lot of people are sending clothing but from my being in contact with people out there directly, the items they are needing are mainly medical, toiletries and pet supplies as these are things they can not buy.”

Rachel added that she is sponsoring a Ukrainian family and appealed for anyone who could help to get in touch.

She added: “I am also a sponsor for a Ukrainian family who will be arriving with me in the coming weeks, a mother and two young children.

"I would be happy for any support for these evacuees, not only for clothing and toys, but counselling and tutoring for the boys as they speak Russian”.

If you would like to help, donations can be made directly to the Melody Maison Warehouse, Unit A2, Lords Wood Road, Harworth, DN11 8BZ.