Harworth care home 'working hard to improve' after latest CQC inspection

A Harworth care home says it is ‘working hard to improve’ after being rated as ‘requires improvement’ following it’s latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Brailsford House, on Main Street, which is run by Reason Care, is a residential home providing support to older people, and those living with dementia.

Inspectors rated the home as ‘requires improvement’ in the categories of safe, effective, caring and well led, but rated the home ‘good’ for responsive.

Inspectors said: “We found three breaches of the legal regulations in relation to safeguarding, safe care and treatment and governance.

Brailsford House has been rated as 'requires improvement' following its latest inspection by the CQC. Photo: Google

"People were not always safe from abuse, as incidents were not always reported to the local safeguarding team to investigate.

"Care plans did not always give clear guidance to staff.

"The facilities were not always well maintained.

"However, we saw the provider was making improvements to the building at the time of our assessment. People did not always receive their ‘as required’ medicines safely, but other medicines were managed safely.

"There were not always enough staff to support people.

"People were not always involved in assessments of their needs but people felt that staff knew them well.

"People always had enough to eat and drink to stay healthy.

"Staff worked with other professionals to ensure people had good outcomes.

"Staff encouraged people to consent to care given and where people could not give consent, they were supported in line with the Mental Capacity Act.”

“People were mostly treated with kindness, they spoke positively about the staff team and culture.

"However, we saw two occasions where people’s privacy was not well supported.

"People who used the service knew how to give their views and were confident the service took this seriously and acted on it.

"Staff did not always report positively about their service, they felt their feedback was not always valued.

"We received mixed feedback from staff about the culture of the service.

"There was not always effective governance, to ensure the home was run in line with expected standards.

“People were positive about the quality of their care.

"One person told us, ‘the care is marvellous because they are so kind and we can talk to them freely and confidentially’.

"People told us they felt safe and that staff knew them well.

"Whilst people told us they were satisfied with the care provided by staff, we were not assured people would always have a positive experience at the care home.

"This is because we had concerns about their involvement in care planning, low staffing levels and the safety of the building.

"We also received feedback from the staff team about the poor culture at the service, which can impact the quality of care that people receive.”

Anna Kwiecinska, deputy manager, said the home was ‘working hard to act on the CQC’s findings’ and they hoped the next inspection would ‘see real improvement’.