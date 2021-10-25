Harworth & Bircotes Community Award for food bank founder
It was smiles all round as community champions were recognised at a prestigious ceremony.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 12:18 pm
Linda Dainty was named volunteer of the year at the Harworth & Bircotes Community Awards after starting a food bank at the start of covid. Linda would go to people’s houses and pick up items if people could not drop them off, and she continues to do it.
Former police officer Peter Pimperton was also awarded for his services to the community through his job and work with Harworth Brass.