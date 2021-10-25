Harworth & Bircotes Community Award for charity event organiser
Charity event organiser Sonia Armstrong was honoured at the Harworth & Bircotes Community Awards 2021 for services to the community.
Sonia Armstrong is devoted to her grandson whom she is bringing up while caring for her community and being a member of charity organisation the Lions.
Sonia has put on events in her role as chairman of The Harworth & Bircotes First Community Association including Easter egg hunts, galas, pumpkin competitions and coach trips.