Harworth and Bircotes Sports Ground to host a family fun day Motor Show

The day will be bigger than ever, and due to increased public demand, the event has been adapted to a Motor Show. There will be a range of classic cars, modern vehicles and motorbikes to see. Alongside the motors a Family Fun Day is planned with carnival rides, music, entertainment, games, food and a licensed bar.

All money raised will be used to support the event flagship charity, the Serenity Appeal which supports families through the loss of a baby.

A spokesperson for the Lions said: “We are incredibly grateful for the kind sponsorship of Mick Jackson from TT Cars, Kevin McDonald at Torne Valley and all businesses who have bought advertising in our brochure. Their generosity will make a hugely positive impact upon our community”.

Classic cars on display at Harworth and Bircotes Motor Show

For more information, or to register to exhibit your vehicle visit https://www.local-lions.org/motorshow-2022