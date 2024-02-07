Half-term alert! -- 30 things to do and places to go in the Worksop area this weekend

No doubt you will be searching for things to do and places to go, so we’ve pieced together a guide to no fewer than 30 ideas for the next few days across Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and the wider Nottinghamshire area.

One of the headline events is Mansfield’s first Light Night, which takes place from Saturday until next Tuesday when Carr Bank Park will be transformed into a luminous heaven.

But elsewhere, the weekend and beyond are dominated by action-packed programmes at the region’s theatres and fascinating events as part of the Nottinghamshire Festival Of Science And Curiosity, which is in full swing.

Theatre shows in Worksop, Retford and Mansfield bring you star names such as ELO, Wonka, Toy Story, Geoff Norcott and Aladdin, as well as a circus spectacular, comedy and a spine-chilling paranormal investigation.

The science festival is perfect for half-term, with various venues hosting fascinating events that range from a fun day, an inflatable planetarium show, slime-making and colourful chemistry to bird box-making, an egg-drop challenge, animation workshops and exploring electricity.

All this plus creative family workshops in Mansfield and a host of half-term events at venues such as The Harley Gallery in Welbeck, Rufford Abbey Country Park, where there is a magical fairy trail, and Mansfield’s Oak Tree estate, where there is a treasure hunt.

And let’s not forget that it’s also Valentine’s Day next Wednesday. You can celebrate on a special, romantic walk with Robin Hood and Maid Marian at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre.

Don’t forget to check the website of your chosen destination to confirm opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

Roll up, roll up! Circus is coming to town Roll up, roll up! The circus is coming to town at the Majestic Theatre in Retford next Wednesday, especially for the half-term holiday. Suitable for all ages, from three upwards, 'Circus Spectacular' will feature international acts, amazing magic and lots of laughs. It will culminate in a 'slosh'-style finale, so those sitting in the first four rows will be provided with rain macs!

Magical fairy trail at Rufford Take the kids on a magical fairy trail at Rufford Abbey Country Park this Saturday or Sunday (10 am to 3.30 pm). Embark on a whimsical journey through woodlands, meadows and lakes, where fairies and pixies await. Encounter enchanting beings, enjoy interactive fun and let imaginations soar. Trail sheets can be picked up from the courtyard gift shop.

Valentine's walk with Robin and Marian Romance is in the air at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe, where Robin Hood and Maid Marian are leading a special story-telling walk on Sunday (1 pm to 2.30 pm) to mark Valentine's Day, which is upcoming on February 14. Join the lovebirds as they take you into the forest, revealing tales of deeds and anecdotes about its history. The event is the brainchild of the brilliant Sherwood Outlaws medieval performance group.

Local dancers' version of 'Wonka' 'Wonka' the film, starring Timothee Chalamet, is all the rage in cinemas at the moment. But local dancers of all ages at Rebecca's Dance Studios in Shireoaks are busy presenting their own version, which hits the stage at Retford's Majestic Theatre from today (Wednesday) an runs until this Saturday. Grab your golden ticket and join them and Charlie Bucket inside Wonka's chocolate factory.