Half-term alert! -- 30 things to do and places to go in the Mansfield area this weekend

No doubt you will be searching for things to do and places to go, so we’ve pieced together a guide to no fewer than 30 ideas for the next few days across Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and the wider Nottinghamshire area.
Probably the number one event is Mansfield’s first Light Night, which takes place from Saturday until next Tuesday when Carr Bank Park will be transformed into a luminous heaven.
But elsewhere, the weekend and beyond are dominated by action-packed programmes at the region’s theatres and fascinating events as part of the Nottinghamshire Festival Of Science And Curiosity, which is in full swing.
Theatre shows in Mansfield, Worksop and Retford bring you star names such as ELO, Wonka, Toy Story, Geoff Norcott and Aladdin, as well as a circus spectacular, comedy and a spine-chilling paranormal investigation.
The science festival is perfect for half-term, with various venues hosting fascinating events that range from a fun day, an inflatable planetarium show, slime-making and colourful chemistry to bird box-making, an egg-drop challenge, animation workshops and exploring electricity.
All this plus creative family workshops in Mansfield and a host of half-term events at venues such as The Harley Gallery in Welbeck, Rufford Abbey Country Park, where there is a magical fairy trail, and Mansfield’s Oak Tree estate, where there is a treasure hunt.
And let’s not forget that it’s also Valentine’s Day next Wednesday. You can celebrate on a special, romantic walk with Robin Hood and Maid Marian at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre.
Don’t forget to check the website of your chosen destination to confirm opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!