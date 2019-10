A fault with a signalling system at Newstead is disrupting trains on the Nottingham, Mansfield and Worksop routes.

Network Rail have arrived on site, and are currently investigating the problem.

Some East Midlands Railway trains on the route cannot call at Newstead, Hucknall and Bulwell in the Nottingham direction only.

At present they do not have an estimate when the line will fully reopen, and advise travellers there are current delays of up to 30 minutes.