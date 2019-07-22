Guardian Rose for Worksop school teachers who 'went the extra mile'

A Worksop mum has thanked her son's teachers from all their support by presenting them with a Guardian Rose.

Sarah Blaydes, 45, wanted to let Sparken Hill Academy teachers, Karen Godfrey and Kim Wilson, know how important the work they have done with her son Alfie Wilkinson, 11, has been.

Alfie has suspected ASD/ADHD

Sarah said: "My son Alfie joined their school back in September 2018, it was a make or break decision to move him and fortunately it was the best thing I did.

"He was struggling at his previous school and I had talks with headteacher Richard Lilley at Sparken Hill Academy and he suggested moving schools.

"My son has been under diagnosis for a while and has struggled so so much. They have helped with referrals and support to get to a point where we are hoping for a full diagnosis soon.

"The staff have literally given me my son back.

"The work the staff have done with Alfie is amazing.

"He has loads more confidence than a year ago.

"He has caught up a lot with work, he is still not to were he should be but he’s a lot better. They have just gone the extra mile and pushed Alfie to get the best out of him.

"He’s struggled but has also flourished so so much.

"And it’s thank you to the hard work, time, support and love that’s been given to him and myself that has got us to where we are today.

"I can’t thank and praise them enough for everything.

"My son will be leaving to go to secondary school at the end of this month and we will miss everyone so so much."

Perhaps you know someone who goes that extra mile to help others? Is there someone in your community who gives up their free time to volunteer? Do you know someone who carried out a selfless act of kindness?

If you do, nominate them for a Guardian Rose and give them the credit they deserve. The award is free and the story will appear in your Guardian and online.

To make a nomination for someone who you think should receive a Guardian Rose, email newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk or call 01623 450 211.

Our Guardian Roses are generously donated and wrapped by BoKay, in Watson Road, Worksop.