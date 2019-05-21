Guardian Rose for 'amazing' Linda

A Worksop woman described as 'the most positive person I know' has been recognised with a Guardian Rose.

Linda Foy was presented with the accolade by her friend Lisa Sprowell.

Linda works as a teaching assistant at St John's Church of England Academy in Worksop.

Lisa, who is a compliance manager for Essential Recruitment, said: "Linda has recently completed her ninth London Marathon, all of which have raised money for a variety of charities.

"Never once has she ran this race just for herself.

"On top of this, she is the most kind, gentle and caring person I know, who would literally do anything for anyone.

"Not only that, she is also the most positive person I know."

Lisa and Linda met while they were both out running.

Lisa said: "We were both out running one day, individually, and I’d spotted her a couple of times.

"On the third time, I started talking to her. And it’s gone from there. And I now consider her a close friend."

They have known each other for around four years.

Lisa said she also wanted to give Linda a rose to cheer her up and put a smile on her face following the loss of her mother.

Lisa said: "She is one amazing lady, who will do anything for anyone, the most non judgmental person ever, so soft and gentle too.

"I know I can always rely on her."

