Over past years, dozens of different organisations have raised many thousands of pounds for their own chosen charities or groups.

The Friends of Dawn Rose offer a simple idea to raise funds in a unique way which sees many groups return every year - which has even a visit from Matt Baker while filming for Countryfile.

All a group needs to do is book a date, pay £50 to the Friends of Dawn Rose, and then raise as much as you can for your cause through sponsorship.

Groups can raise money in a unique boat-tow with Friends of Dawn Rose.

Dates are currently available in the spring months of April and May.

Dawn Rose weighs around 10 tons but it can be pulled comfortably by as few as two people wearing special harnesses.

Pairs usually pull for about half a mile before swapping to the next pair, but some do much less whilst others do several miles.

The course is two miles from Shireoaks to Worksop or the return journey. It will take between two and three hours.

The Dawn Rose crew will look after everything and will ensure that you will be safe and have an enjoyable time.

The Friends of Dawn Rose look after the boat. They are part of the Chesterfield Canal Trust which is campaigning to get the canal fully restored by 2027, which is the 250th anniversary of its opening.

To book or for further information, please email [email protected] or ring 07972 287793.

Dates available at the time of writing:

Tuesday April 19

Wednesday April 20

Saturday April 23

Sunday April 24

Saturday April 30

Sunday May 1

Saturday May 7

Sunday May 8

Monday May 9

Saturday May 14

Saturday May 21