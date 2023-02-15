Green light to erect 7m memorial beacon in village park near Worksop
An application to erect a memorial beacon in a village near Worksop has been given the go-ahead by council planners.
Bassetlaw District Council has approved the plan to erect the beacon in the playing field on Spital Road, Blyth.
The application for the seven-plus metre beacon was made by Blyth Parish Council.
A report states: “The proposed development comprises the erection of a brazier beacon on the recreation ground adjacent to the skatepark. The timber post would be 6.2m high topped with a metal basket 1.4m high, giving a total height of approximately 7.6m.
"By virtue of the proposed design and scale, the proposed erection of a brazier beacon within the established recreation area is considered to be acceptable in principle.
“It is considered that the proposed erection of a brazier beacon would be generally in-keeping with the overall character and appearance of the existing recreation area and the wider locality.”
The application was approved with conditions.