News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV

Green light to erect 7m memorial beacon in village park near Worksop

An application to erect a memorial beacon in a village near Worksop has been given the go-ahead by council planners.

By Andy Done-Johnson
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Bassetlaw District Council has approved the plan to erect the beacon in the playing field on Spital Road, Blyth.

The application for the seven-plus metre beacon was made by Blyth Parish Council.

Read More
Worksop care home celebrates opening of new pub to bring residents and families ...
Spital Road, in Blyth, where the park is located
Most Popular

A report states: “The proposed development comprises the erection of a brazier beacon on the recreation ground adjacent to the skatepark. The timber post would be 6.2m high topped with a metal basket 1.4m high, giving a total height of approximately 7.6m.

"By virtue of the proposed design and scale, the proposed erection of a brazier beacon within the established recreation area is considered to be acceptable in principle.

“It is considered that the proposed erection of a brazier beacon would be generally in-keeping with the overall character and appearance of the existing recreation area and the wider locality.”

The application was approved with conditions.

WorksopBassetlaw District CouncilBlyth