Green light to convert former Worksop sweet factory into assisted living accommodation

An application approved by planners at Bassetlaw District Council will see the former factory on Potter Street converted into seven dwellings for people with care needs.

A council report states: “The site lies within the Worksop Development Boundary and Worksop Conservation Area as defined in the Bassetlaw Local Development Framework.

“The site lies within an area of archaeological Interest and number 47 Potter Street is identified as a building that contributes positively to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area.

Potter Street in Worksop, where the development will take place

“The site is also in the wider setting of several Grade Il-listed buildings, including 50 Watson Road. Immediately south of the site is Bath Terrace, an early 19th century row of three-storey townhouses that takes its name from an 18th century bathing site which was once located on this site.

“The proposal site comprises the former Sherwood Confectionery Company site incorporating the former factory building. The remains of early 19th century stone cottages that fronted onto Boundary Row survive on the north and east boundaries of the site.

“The remains of the former 19th century stone cottages that fronted onto Boundary Row are currently in use as an open fronted garage.

"The proposal involves the conversion of the main east-west and north-south building range into a total of seven flats to provide assisted living accommodation with associated facilities.

"The open garage structure at the north end of the site is to be utilised for the parking of carers’ vehicles.”

A number of objections were raised by local residents, including:

That the proposal would result in excessive noise and a loss of privacy to local residents; Construction traffic would result in a danger to highway safety due to the width of Boundary Row and the junction with Potter Street and the proximity of the junctions of Victoria Road/Potter Street and Watson Road/Potter Street; Any loss of the character of the former factory building and garage would be of detriment to the character and appearance of the area. Temporary access to the site from the car park area on Potter street will obstruct parking for local residents; An intensification of the access drive, Boundary Row, will result in a danger to highway safety.