Grateful Worksop dog owners thank police after being reunited with beloved Staffie after theft

Grateful owners have thanked police for quickly finding and reuniting them with their beloved rescue dog after the car he was in was stolen.

Niro, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was in the back of a Land Rover Discovery Sport which was taken from a car park, in Babbage Way, Worksop, shortly before 2pm on Saturday, January 13.

Owner Steve Tindle had driven his wife Hayley’s car to the B&Q store to buy some screws as he was doing some jobs at home. After paying, he walked over to the parking bays but the car, which had a trailer hitched to it, was gone.

Police were called and, within 15 minutes, Bassetlaw Operation Reacher PCs Kerry Eames and Andrew Sansom were able to give him the good news that they had found 11-year-old Niro and the stolen trailer.

Niro, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, has been reunited with owners after being stolen

A member of the public reported he had found Niro abandoned in Axle Lane, South Anston, South Yorkshire. He was safely recovered.

Hayley said: “Niro means the world to us both. We’ve had him since he was just 18-months-old. I think he was thrown out of another car before we had him so it’s horrible to think he might have thought we’d abandoned him too. The area where he was found was totally alien to him.

“It was just sheer relief when we heard he’d been found safe. My husband, Steve, hit the floor when he heard the news.

“Niro has been following us around like glue since we were reunited. He won’t leave us alone!”

Steve added: “I was in shock and distraught at what happened that day. I would like to thank the police for their immediate response and quickly finding Niro and my wife’s vehicle. I hate to think what would have happened to him, being abandoned and alone without his family.”

Around 25 minutes after finding Niro, officers were also able to inform the couple that they had found and recovered the stolen car in South Yorkshire.

The stolen trailer was located on the A57 layby, between Shireoaks and Gateford.

