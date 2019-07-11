Grateful Bassetlaw Hospital staff praise man for donations

Grateful staff at a Bassetlaw Hospital ward have praised a man who has helped them buy items the NHS could not afford.

David Brooker has been fundraising for the ACT ward at the Worksop hospital for years and has just presented six machines to staff at the ward.

Staff on Bassetlaw Hospital ATC Ward say a big thank you to long term fundraiser David Booker, pictured with David is Ward Manager Suzanna Cullum.

David, who works at DAN Alarms, Lichfield Close, Worksop, handed over the nebulizer machines which help patients with chest and breathing problems.

Julie Parnell healthcare assistant on the ward said: “These pieces of equipment are amazing.

“He is a very kind gentleman – he doesn’t have to do it.

“Amazing people like him make us able to buy these things. There is not enough money in the NHS to buy those extra things.”

The ward assesses and treats patients coming form A&E and their GPs before they move to other areas of the hospital.

David, who has been helping the ward for several years, also helped raise money for the ward’s family room.

The family room lets relatives who want to stay on the ward have a space away from the hospital atmosphere.

Julie said: “The family room is a non-clinical sitting room.

“It has a fridge and a kettle – if someone gets bad news, then they can go to the room to digest the news.

“This is what David’s donated money has helped us maintain.”

Other money David helped raise has gone onto buying room fans to “cool the ward down”.

He also raised more than £100 from selling Easter eggs, while more than £200 was raised at a tombola at Christmas, which David donated the items.

Julie also said that David also raises money for the ward from his bingo winnings.

She said: “Donated money helps us give patients more luxuries than we can get on the NHS.

“We want to thank him from the bottom of our hearts for what he has helped to give us and the patients.”