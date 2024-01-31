News you can trust since 1895
Goodbye January, hello days out -- 12 things to do in Worksop area this weekend

We might still be in the depths of winter, but at least we’ve seen off January and we’re heading for the first school half-term of 2024.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:18 GMT

That means it’s time to plan a few days out, beginning with this coming weekend. So we have drawn up our usual list of ideas for things to do and places to go in the Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area.

For many football fans, the big event of the weekend is the big local derby at the One Call Stadium between Mansfield Town and promotion rivals Notts County. But tickets are like gold dust, so most of us will have to cheer on our chosen team from afar.

Elsewhere, Retford’s Majestic Theatre is in for a busy few days, with a Beatles tribute show on Saturday, followed by local dancers telling the magical tale of Wonka to coincide with the hit film, starring Timothee Chalamet, which is currently wowing audiences in cinemas.

Similarly, Mansfield’s Palace Theatre is back in full swing. The Robin Hood panto we told you about last week continues until Saturday before a fantastic night on Sunday of toe-tapping country nostalgia with tributes to legends such as Dolly Parton Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, John Denver and Kenny Rogers.

One of the highlights of the whole year, Nottinghamshire’s Festival Of Science And Curiosity, kicks off next Monday and runs for two weeks, while a new art exhibition begins at Kirkby Library tomorrow (Thursday).

Textile art and pottery take centre stage at The Harley Gallery in Welbeck, and there’s even an event for your pet dog at Clumber Park!

Before setting off for your chosen destination, please check its website to confirm opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

Return to the swinging 60s and relive those fab days and timeless songs in a tribute show to The Beatles at Retford's Majestic Theatre on Saturday night. The Upbeat Beatles have been performing to sell-out venues for more than 20 years and pay homage to arguably the greatest band in musical history with a spectacular two-hour show that features many of John, Paul, George and Ringo's greatest hits.

1. Rewind the swinging 60s with Beatles tribute

We've all broken teacups, family heirlooms or beloved treasures, but have you ever wondered how to fix them? Visit The Harley Gallery at Welbeck next Tuesday (1.30 pm to 3 pm) to get a taste of ceramic restoration with expert Fiona Hutchinson. She will take you through her methods for piecing together pottery, and give you the chance to try out your new-found skills.

2. Workshop to piece together broken pottery

Anyone with a pet pooch is invited to join a free, weekly dog-walking social at Clumber Park every Wednesday (10 am). Go along to explore the park, meet new friends and enjoy a cuppa and a bite to eat in the park's dog-friendly cafe afterwards. The walks start from Central Bark, which is between the walled kitchen garden and the cricket ground.

3. Dog-walking social at Clumber Park

'Stitched Up Shoes' is the title of an unusual session at The Harley Gallery in Welbeck this Saturday (10 am to 4 pm) with textile artist Louise Presley. A workshop invites you to embellish your trainers with an array of different materials. Those materials and all other equipment will be provided, but you must take along your own shoes to be stitched up. The workshop costs £95 per person.

4. Embellish your trainers with textile artist

