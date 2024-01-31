That means it’s time to plan a few days out, beginning with this coming weekend. So we have drawn up our usual list of ideas for things to do and places to go in the Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area.
For many football fans, the big event of the weekend is the big local derby at the One Call Stadium between Mansfield Town and promotion rivals Notts County. But tickets are like gold dust, so most of us will have to cheer on our chosen team from afar.
Elsewhere, Retford’s Majestic Theatre is in for a busy few days, with a Beatles tribute show on Saturday, followed by local dancers telling the magical tale of Wonka to coincide with the hit film, starring Timothee Chalamet, which is currently wowing audiences in cinemas.
Similarly, Mansfield’s Palace Theatre is back in full swing. The Robin Hood panto we told you about last week continues until Saturday before a fantastic night on Sunday of toe-tapping country nostalgia with tributes to legends such as Dolly Parton Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, John Denver and Kenny Rogers.
One of the highlights of the whole year, Nottinghamshire’s Festival Of Science And Curiosity, kicks off next Monday and runs for two weeks, while a new art exhibition begins at Kirkby Library tomorrow (Thursday).
Textile art and pottery take centre stage at The Harley Gallery in Welbeck, and there’s even an event for your pet dog at Clumber Park!
Before setting off for your chosen destination, please check its website to confirm opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!