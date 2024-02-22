Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 15 Bassetlaw establishments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Harry's Coffee House at Zest, 6 Chapelgate, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 15

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Taste at 2 New Street, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 15

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Bassetlaw’s establishments

• Rated 5: Stop & Pour at Worksop Bus Station, Newcastle Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Blue Apple Catering Ltd (Laing O Rourke CEMC) at Explore Industrial Park, Explore Way, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Torworth Grange Farmshop & Lakes at Torworth Grange Farmshop And Lakes, Great North Road, Torworth, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Red Hart Hotel at Bawtry Road, Blyth, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Shireoaks Inn at 81 Westgate, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: The Red Hart at 2 Church Street, Misterton, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 14

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Waterfront Inn at Waterfront Inn, Canal Lane, West Stockwith, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Royal Oak, Main Street, North Leverton, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: St Josephs Primary Wrap Around Club at St Josephs Primary School, Babworth Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Georges Fish Bar at 5 Welbeck Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 20

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Kostas Pizza & Grill bar at 13 Gateford Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Catch 44 at 44 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 19