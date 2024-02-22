News you can trust since 1895
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 15 Bassetlaw establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Bassetlaw’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:54 GMT
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Harry's Coffee House at Zest, 6 Chapelgate, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Taste at 2 New Street, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 15

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Bassetlaw’s establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Bassetlaw’s establishments
• Rated 5: Stop & Pour at Worksop Bus Station, Newcastle Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Blue Apple Catering Ltd (Laing O Rourke CEMC) at Explore Industrial Park, Explore Way, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Torworth Grange Farmshop & Lakes at Torworth Grange Farmshop And Lakes, Great North Road, Torworth, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Red Hart Hotel at Bawtry Road, Blyth, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Shireoaks Inn at 81 Westgate, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: The Red Hart at 2 Church Street, Misterton, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: The Waterfront Inn at Waterfront Inn, Canal Lane, West Stockwith, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Royal Oak, Main Street, North Leverton, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: St Josephs Primary Wrap Around Club at St Josephs Primary School, Babworth Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Georges Fish Bar at 5 Welbeck Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Kostas Pizza & Grill bar at 13 Gateford Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Catch 44 at 44 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: Pizza Milano at 49 Sandringham Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 19

