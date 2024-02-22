Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 15 Bassetlaw establishments
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Harry's Coffee House at Zest, 6 Chapelgate, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Taste at 2 New Street, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Stop & Pour at Worksop Bus Station, Newcastle Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: Blue Apple Catering Ltd (Laing O Rourke CEMC) at Explore Industrial Park, Explore Way, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Torworth Grange Farmshop & Lakes at Torworth Grange Farmshop And Lakes, Great North Road, Torworth, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Red Hart Hotel at Bawtry Road, Blyth, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Shireoaks Inn at 81 Westgate, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 19
• Rated 5: The Red Hart at 2 Church Street, Misterton, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: The Waterfront Inn at Waterfront Inn, Canal Lane, West Stockwith, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Royal Oak, Main Street, North Leverton, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: St Josephs Primary Wrap Around Club at St Josephs Primary School, Babworth Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 18
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Georges Fish Bar at 5 Welbeck Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Kostas Pizza & Grill bar at 13 Gateford Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Catch 44 at 44 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 19
• Rated 5: Pizza Milano at 49 Sandringham Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 19