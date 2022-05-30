Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hong Kong House at New Queens Head, 55-57 Moorgate, Retford; rated on May 23

Five-star food hygiene ratings have been awarded to several establishments in Bassetlaw recently.

• Rated 5: The Edge at 126 Plantation Hill, Worksop; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: Brewers Arms at Town Street, Clayworth; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Take A Break at Unit 7, Aurillac Court, Aurillac Way, Retford; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Hope for the Homeless at 13 Queen Street, Worksop; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: The Orchard Cafe & Tea Room at 5 Glasby Square, Retford; rated on May 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Blacksmiths Arms at Chapel Lane, Everton; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: The Greendale Oak at Greendale Oak Public House, Budby Road, Cuckney; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: The Blue Bell at 110, High Road, Carlton In Lindrick; rated on May 12

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Greek Gusto at 5a Ryton Street, Worksop; rated on May 19