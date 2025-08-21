Golf club owner near Worksop fights enforcement notice issued for unauthorised use of land to house static caravans

The owner of a golf club is challenging a council’s enforcement notice which claims a breach of planning control.

Craig Dulieu was served with a notice giving him six months to permanently cease the use of land at Bondhay Golf Club, Whitwell Common for stationing of static caravans for residential use and permanently remove the static caravans, hardstanding, decking area and wooden outbuilding.

Bolsover District Council issued the notice on the grounds that it was unauthorised use of land in open countryside and was contrary to the Local Plan.

The appellant states that the period specified in the notice falls short of what should be reasonably allowed. His appeal form was lodged two days before the council’s order came into effect which means the enforcement notice is suspended.

Bondhay Golf Club at Whitwell Common is located in open countryside.

An appeal inspector will make a ruling on the issue.

