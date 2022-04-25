The festival will be taking place at Thoresby Park once again this year, with tickets expected to sell out.

The event will be welcoming 20,000 adults and their children to party over an August weekend with the festival theme this year being outer space.

This year’s festival, on August 13 and 14, will see a lineup of live music and performances from a range of TV stars, including Justin Fletcher, who is more commonly known as Mr Tumble; Paw Patrol’s Chase and Rubble; Andy and the Odd Socks; Absolute Bowie; Cosmic Kids, and many more.

They will be showing live music from the likes of Phats & Small, Absolute Bowie, and Do It Like Dua.

Campers arriving on Friday August 12 will also have an exclusive performance from tribute band The Killerz.

Richard Walpole, director of Gloworm Festival, said this year is shaping up to be the ‘greatest yet’.

He said: “We’re incredibly excited to be returning to Thoresby Park in August and delivering our second festival since the pandemic.

“[Gloworm] will also see the return and development of popular zones such as the Playmobil Zone and The Beach thanks to our partners at Kinetic Sand, and the Baby Change in partnership with Childs Farm.

“As a family festival our aim has always been to provide the best family entertainment at the most affordable price, so to support people around the cost of living concerns we’ve frozen our ticket prices until May 31 and extended customers’ ability to take out a payment plan, which can now be done until May 31.”

Tier three tickets are available to purchase at www.glowormfestival.co.uk.

