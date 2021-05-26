Ghost hunters spot 'spooky hooded monk' at Roche Abbey

But ghost investigators are finally back out and in the hunt for spooks at historic Roche Abbey, near Maltby.

Members of Conisbrough Paranormal Research Association have been out and about ghost hunting for eight years – but have been stuck at home this year because of self isolating and the Covid restrictions.

But this week they have been back out again – and they reckon they’ve spotted a spooky monk at an old abbey dating back hundreds of years.

Dean Buckley and his partner Veronica, of Conisbrough Paranormal Research Association, pictured at Bogie Alley. Picture: NDFP-16-03-21-BogieAlley 7-NMSY

They made their first expedition a trip to Roche Abbey, a venue they had previously investigated before the start of the pandemic.

Dean, aged 38, from Conisbrough, said: “We’ve been up there taking photos , and the most interesting one was near the first gate house there. We found one of the pictures showed a monk from the chest up, with an orb – a sort of ball of energy. The picture shows the outline of his head in a hood.

"We’re still going through the photographs at the moment – we took up to 1,000. We think it is a monk who would have lived there in the 12th century, when it was still an abbey.

The hooded figure before the picture is zoomed in

"Now we are allowed to take the team, we are doing so.

“It is such a great experience to be able to go out again like this. It felt so strange to be able to be travelling again, but it is so nice after having been stuck in the garden for such a long time.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.

Zoomed-in image shows what Dean believes to be a hooded figure - the blue, unverted V-shape