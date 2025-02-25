Get your steps in this spring with woodland walks in and around Worksop

The following woodland walks in and around Worksop are rated 4 to 5 stars based on Google reviews.
1. Clumber Park
Take a pleasant walk around the lake and through the woodlands at Clumber Park on a circular 6 mile trail. It's an ideal outing on a spring day. Clumber Park has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews. Photo: National Trust
2. Whitwell Wood
Whitwell Wood, Clinthill Lane, Worksop, has a 4.6 star rating based on over 200 Google reviews. A popular walking spot, perfect for those with a spring in their step. Photo: Google
3. RSPB Budby South Forest
Step back in time to a medieval landscape of historic heathland and ancient woodland where wildlife thrives. RSPB Budby South Forest has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews. Photo: Google
4. Sherwood Pines
Sherwood Pines has a 4.7 rating on Google based on over 5,000 reviews. In addition to walking routes, the woods features activity trails, play areas, bike hire, live events, wild running, and mountain biking paths. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.