Get your steps in this spring with woodland walks in and around Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Feb 2025, 09:51 BST
With spring on the way, here are some popular woodland walks in and around Worksop that you might like to explore.

The following woodland walks in and around Worksop are rated 4 to 5 stars based on Google reviews.

Do you have a favourite?

Take a pleasant walk around the lake and through the woodlands at Clumber Park on a circular 6 mile trail. It's an ideal outing on a spring day. Clumber Park has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews.

1. Clumber Park

Take a pleasant walk around the lake and through the woodlands at Clumber Park on a circular 6 mile trail. It's an ideal outing on a spring day. Clumber Park has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews. Photo: National Trust

Whitwell Wood, Clinthill Lane, Worksop, has a 4.6 star rating based on over 200 Google reviews. A popular walking spot, perfect for those with a spring in their step.

2. Whitwell Wood

Whitwell Wood, Clinthill Lane, Worksop, has a 4.6 star rating based on over 200 Google reviews. A popular walking spot, perfect for those with a spring in their step. Photo: Google

Step back in time to a medieval landscape of historic heathland and ancient woodland where wildlife thrives. RSPB Budby South Forest has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews.

3. RSPB Budby South Forest

Step back in time to a medieval landscape of historic heathland and ancient woodland where wildlife thrives. RSPB Budby South Forest has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews. Photo: Google

Sherwood Pines has a 4.7 rating on Google based on over 5,000 reviews. In addition to walking routes, the woods features activity trails, play areas, bike hire, live events, wild running, and mountain biking paths.

4. Sherwood Pines

Sherwood Pines has a 4.7 rating on Google based on over 5,000 reviews. In addition to walking routes, the woods features activity trails, play areas, bike hire, live events, wild running, and mountain biking paths. Photo: Google

