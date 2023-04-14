News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
1 minute ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
9 minutes ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
45 minutes ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
2 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
2 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
These companies all pay women less than menThese companies all pay women less than men
These companies all pay women less than men

Gender pay gap in Worksop and Bassetlaw: 9 companies failing to close the gap, including Greencore and Wilko

Many employers across Worksop and Bassetlaw are still failing to close the gender pay gap, new figures show.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

April 4 was the deadline for employers across Great Britain to submit their 2022/23 gender pay gap reports to the UK government. Returns from more than 10,000 companies and organisations across the country show four out of five (79.4%) still pay men more than women on average.

The results also reveal gender pay gaps remain at many employers in Worksop and Bassetlaw.

Only workplaces with 250 or more employees have to submit a gender pay gap report. The gap is calculated as the difference between median hourly earnings of men and women, as a proportion of men’s earnings. It excludes overtime and bonuses.

Not every employer failed to close the gender pay gap last year. The figures show more than 800 across Great Britain reported no gender pay gap at all, representing 7.9 per cent of employers. Some of the big names where men and women earned the same on average include the British Film Institute, English National Opera, Department for Work and Pensions, Blackpool Pleasure Beach and The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

In Worksop and Bassetlaw, Dukeries Healthcare in Retford has no gender pay gap, whilst Bassetlaw District Council pay women 0.2 per cent more than men.

How does your workplace compare? Here we list employers with the biggest gender pay gaps in Worksop and Bassetlaw.

You can also search for an employer’s gender pay gap using the interactive table on our sister site, NationalWorld.com.

Women's pay is 31% lower than men's.

1. Pib Group Ltd - Retford

Women's pay is 31% lower than men's. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Women's pay is 24% lower than men's. Not to be mistaken with Greencore Groceries.

2. Greencore Foods Ltd - Manton Wood

Women's pay is 24% lower than men's. Not to be mistaken with Greencore Groceries. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Women's pay is 23.3% lower than men's. Not to be mistaken with Wilko.

3. Wilkinson Hardware Stores - Manton Wood

Women's pay is 23.3% lower than men's. Not to be mistaken with Wilko. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Women's pay is 19% lower than men's.

4. Diverse Academies Trust - Retford

Women's pay is 19% lower than men's. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:WorksopBassetlawWilkoGreencoreGreat BritainRoyal Zoological Society of Scotland