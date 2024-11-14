Gender pay gap falling at Notts Fire Service but more women needed in senior positions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire’s fire service gender pay gap has reduced but more women are needed in senior roles to encourage others to climb the ladder.

That’s the message from a Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service meeting on Friday, November 8, which heard there is growing parity across job roles but not enough women work in management positions.

Fire service papers reveal about 82 per cent of the organisation’s total workforce is men, or 602 out of 735.

And of the 133 women working for the organisation, 63 per cent of them work in support and office-based roles – with just 11 per cent in wholetime, firefighting roles.

Notts Police and Fire Service joint headquarters

Data also shows that, on average, male employees working across the organisation earn £19.07 per hour, compared with £18.11 for all women staff members.

That’s a gender pay gap of 5.05 per cent across the 12 months to April this year.

However, the organisation says this is down from the 12.53 per cent gap for the same period a year earlier.

And it says overall, its figures do not suggest women are paid less than men for completing the same job – but more that a higher number of male employees are in senior positions across each area of the workforce.

In the meeting, Leila Berry, area manager and head of people and organisational development, spoke of the barriers impacting the pay gap.

This included misunderstandings with on-call rotas and a low number of females in senior roles.

She said: “Because [a low percentage] of our operational workforce are women, there is a challenge with role-modelling. You can’t be what you can’t see.

“What we do see is women will sit in a role longer before they go for promotion, some of that I think is a confidence issue and the impact of being under-represented in the workforce.”

The service has set out actions to further reduce the gap, such as encouraging more women to apply for wholetime and on-call fire fighter roles, identifying women with progression potential and providing more flexible contracts.

Chair of the meeting, Coun Audra Wynter (Lab), asked about the timeline for these actions.

In response, Ms Berry said: “We set ourselves a longer term goal over the next eight to 10 years to really make strives in diversification.

“Some of that is bringing in more of that representation in at entry level, helping colleagues to progress within the organisation- there’s not one quick fix.”

Mick Sharman, assistant chief fire officer, spoke of the double-edged sword in the service’s workforce.

He said: “One of things we do talk about is one of our strengths, which is our retention of staff. We’re really proud that people work for us for a significant period of time, good levels for operational and support staff, which should be celebrated.

“At the same time, it’s also a challenge in terms of turnover of staff to get new people in to diversify the workforce so we can better represent our communities.”